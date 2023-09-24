Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.60. 139,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 457,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Morphic Trading Down 28.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

