MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

