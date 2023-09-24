MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

