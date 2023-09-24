National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $92,766,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 632.2% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,425,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $78,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,111,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.