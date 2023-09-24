Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Down 6%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Nayax Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nayax
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
