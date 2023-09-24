Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.29% from the company’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.53. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,685.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,082. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

