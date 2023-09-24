NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

