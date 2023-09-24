Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $42.80. Nextracker shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 32,093 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Nextracker Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 236.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2,579.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 263.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

