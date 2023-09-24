Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Up 5.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.49. 1,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Noah Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $785.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,597.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

