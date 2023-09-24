NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $18.86 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

