Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 2.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.46. 3,467,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,875,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 783,080 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

