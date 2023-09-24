NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 451,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 422,700 shares.The stock last traded at $18.04 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.80.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

