Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$83.59 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$70.69 and a 12 month high of C$120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.36.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.79 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.99 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.4719586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

