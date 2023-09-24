Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.