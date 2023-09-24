ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,298,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,863,377 shares.The stock last traded at $66.32 and had previously closed at $65.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

