OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.46. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 75,637 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at $9,514,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

