Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $0.98 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
