Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $0.98 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $143,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

