Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,532 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 54.87% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSCX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

