Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Powell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

