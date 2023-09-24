Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 73.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

