Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,766 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYFree Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 294,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

