Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.