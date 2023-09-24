Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $212.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

