Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $256.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

