Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $69.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.