Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

GIS stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

