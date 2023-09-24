Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 19,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.12 and its 200 day moving average is $258.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

