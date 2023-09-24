Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,692 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

