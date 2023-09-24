Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $194.36 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

