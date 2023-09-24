Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 817.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $10.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

