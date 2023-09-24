Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 38.03% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter worth $686,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCW stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

