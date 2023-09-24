Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

