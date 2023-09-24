Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $445.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.88. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.68.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

