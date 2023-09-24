Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.