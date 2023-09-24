Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $336.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

