Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

