Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

