Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 296.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

