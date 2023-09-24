Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.