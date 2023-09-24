Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 342,840 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,840 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

