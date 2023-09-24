Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,553 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

