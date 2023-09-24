Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,958 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 261,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,798 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

