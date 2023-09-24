Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,804 shares of company stock worth $13,113,112. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

