Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.