Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $681,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,361 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.53.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

