Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

PTN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

