Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 3.2%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.87. 4,517,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,602,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

