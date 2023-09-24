Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as 16.02 and last traded at 16.03. 13,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 66,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.50.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.04.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.62 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

