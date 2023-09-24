Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 2.7%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 6,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 65,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.99%.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
