Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 2.7%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 6,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 65,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

