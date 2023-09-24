Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Parsons by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Parsons has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

